China orders schools, businesses shut in 10 cities as Super Typhoon Ragasa nears

AFP
2 mins to read

People arrive at Zhuhai North station in southern China’s Guangdong province before Super Typhoon Ragasa makes landfall. China has ordered at least 10 cities to shut down schools and businesses as Ragasa approaches the country's south. Photo / AFP

China ordered at least 10 cities to shut down schools and businesses on Tuesday as Super Typhoon Ragasa approached the country’s south.

The measures will affect tens of millions of people and crimp activity at thousands of factories across a swathe of China’s manufacturing heartland.

Ragasa is expected to make

