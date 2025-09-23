The technology hub of Shenzhen has ordered the evacuation of 400,000 people, with the city’s emergency management authorities warning of “severe wind, rain, waves and floods”.
“Except for emergency rescue personnel and those ensuring people’s livelihood, please do not go out casually,” the authorities said in a statement, adding work and market closures would begin in the afternoon.
Other major cities implementing suspension measures included Zhuhai, Dongguan and Foshan.
“The strong winds and heavy rainfall... will severely impact our city, posing a critical defence situation,” Foshan’s emergency headquarters said in a statement.
Ragasa is currently churning across the South China Sea, having earlier hit parts of the Philippines, where one person was killed in the storm.
Vessels operating in the northern part of the waterway, as well as in the southern part of the Taiwan Strait, the Bashi Channel and nearshore waters of Guangdong “should pay attention to safety”, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.
Scientists generally agree human-driven climate change is making storms more powerful and frequent as the world warms.
