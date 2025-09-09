Advertisement
‘China is the engine’ driving nations away from fossil fuels, report says

By Max Bearak
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Employees work on the production line of solar panels at a workshop in Suqian, China. Photo / Getty Images

Since the beginning of the industrial age, the global economy has required more and more fossil fuels — coal, oil and gas — to power growth.

It is increasingly clear, however, that China’s aggressive efforts to sell batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines to the world is on course to

