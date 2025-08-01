Advertisement
China dominates the global market for electric vehicles, batteries and solar panels - all invented in the US

By Shannon Osaka and Naema Ahmed
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

A suite of government incentives and policies has swept China to the forefront of the market for EVs, solar panels and batteries. Photo / Getty Images

China calls them the “new three” – electric vehicles, solar panels and lithium-ion batteries – a set of technologies to replace the country’s previous export focus on furniture, clothing, and household appliances.

And those technologies have something in common: they were all invented in the United States.

Since the early

