The collapse on the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway bridge was caused by a steel cable failure. Photo / Getty Images

Twelve people were killed and four are missing after part of a bridge under construction collapsed in northwest China.

A video published by state broadcaster CCTV showed the middle of the bridge’s arch section suddenly giving way and plunging into the waters of the Yellow River below.

The cause was a steel cable failure, state news agency Xinhua said.

The People’s Daily newspaper said 15 workers and a project manager were on-site at the time.

Twelve people have been confirmed dead and four people are still missing, CCTV reported.