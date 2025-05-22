Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Chilling CCTV footage of moment John Versace gunned down at Condell Park home in Sydney

By Georgie Kibel
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

CCTV shows the horrifying moment John Versace was gunned down outside his Sydney home. Photo / Via news.com.au

CCTV shows the horrifying moment John Versace was gunned down outside his Sydney home. Photo / Via news.com.au

  • CCTV footage shows John Versace being ambushed and shot in his driveway in Condell Park.
  • Police believe the attack was a targeted execution and are investigating possible mistaken identity.
  • A taskforce has been established; police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Chilling CCTV footage has emerged of the moment a young tradie was gunned down in the driveway of his family home in Sydney’s southwest in what police have called a “brutal execution”.

The footage shows the moment John Versace was ambushed in the driveway of his home on Dalton Ave in Condell Park, where he lived with his parents and two sisters, on Monday evening.

A figure dressed in black can be seen leaving a silver Toyota SUV and quickly approaching Versace, who was getting out of his ute parked in front of his home.

A man can be heard yelling “Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey … stop, stop,” before numerous gunshots ring out on the quiet suburban street.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police believe Versace was hit at least four times.

The gunman returns to the silver Toyota, which leaves the scene quickly.

Emergency services were called to the home, but could not revive Versace.

Emergency services arrived at the home about 10.30pm on Monday, but they could not revive John Versace. Photo / Via news.com.au
Emergency services arrived at the home about 10.30pm on Monday, but they could not revive John Versace. Photo / Via news.com.au

His devastated family could be heard screaming as police set up a crime scene.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A short time later, police were called to Blackford St in Fairfield East after reports that a car “very similar” to the one used in the attack had been torched.

The car was “well alight” by the time emergency crews arrived.

The flames were soon put out, and police found a small “Glock-style” gun in the vehicle.

Neither Versace nor his family were known to police, Superintendent Rodney Hart told reporters earlier this week.

A taskforce had been set up to investigate the incident further.

Police believe Versace was a plumber who was possibly working in his father’s business. They do not believe he had links to organised crime, despite the nature of the attack.

They are investigating whether the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

“We believe that this has the hallmarks of a targeted execution – very brutal, very distressing,” Hart said.

“So, I want to reassure the community that we are treating this not as a random attack, but what I will ask from our community here is – please, anybody that has any information to assist the investigators to please call Bankstown police station or Crime Stoppers.”

CCTV shows horrifying moment John Versace was gunned down in Sydney. Photo / Via news.com.au
CCTV shows horrifying moment John Versace was gunned down in Sydney. Photo / Via news.com.au

Versace’s sister Deanna paid tribute to her “beautiful baby brother” on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“John, no words can describe the pain we are all feeling and will continue to feel for the rest of our lives,” she wrote on social media.

“You were the world’s greatest brother, son, grandson, cousin, and friend.

“We are so lucky and blessed to have had the time we had with you but your life was cut too short.

“This world wasn’t good enough for you. Life will never be the same.”

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World