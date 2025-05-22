Police believe Versace was hit at least four times.

The gunman returns to the silver Toyota, which leaves the scene quickly.

Emergency services were called to the home, but could not revive Versace.

Emergency services arrived at the home about 10.30pm on Monday, but they could not revive John Versace. Photo / Via news.com.au

His devastated family could be heard screaming as police set up a crime scene.

A short time later, police were called to Blackford St in Fairfield East after reports that a car “very similar” to the one used in the attack had been torched.

The car was “well alight” by the time emergency crews arrived.

The flames were soon put out, and police found a small “Glock-style” gun in the vehicle.

Neither Versace nor his family were known to police, Superintendent Rodney Hart told reporters earlier this week.

A taskforce had been set up to investigate the incident further.

Police believe Versace was a plumber who was possibly working in his father’s business. They do not believe he had links to organised crime, despite the nature of the attack.

They are investigating whether the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

“We believe that this has the hallmarks of a targeted execution – very brutal, very distressing,” Hart said.

“So, I want to reassure the community that we are treating this not as a random attack, but what I will ask from our community here is – please, anybody that has any information to assist the investigators to please call Bankstown police station or Crime Stoppers.”

CCTV shows horrifying moment John Versace was gunned down in Sydney. Photo / Via news.com.au

Versace’s sister Deanna paid tribute to her “beautiful baby brother” on Tuesday.

“John, no words can describe the pain we are all feeling and will continue to feel for the rest of our lives,” she wrote on social media.

“You were the world’s greatest brother, son, grandson, cousin, and friend.

“We are so lucky and blessed to have had the time we had with you but your life was cut too short.

“This world wasn’t good enough for you. Life will never be the same.”