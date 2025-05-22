A short time later, police were called to Blackford St in Fairfield East after reports that a car “very similar” to the one used in the attack had been torched.
The car was “well alight” by the time emergency crews arrived.
The flames were soon put out, and police found a small “Glock-style” gun in the vehicle.
Neither Versace nor his family were known to police, Superintendent Rodney Hart told reporters earlier this week.
A taskforce had been set up to investigate the incident further.
Police believe Versace was a plumber who was possibly working in his father’s business. They do not believe he had links to organised crime, despite the nature of the attack.
They are investigating whether the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.
“We believe that this has the hallmarks of a targeted execution – very brutal, very distressing,” Hart said.
“So, I want to reassure the community that we are treating this not as a random attack, but what I will ask from our community here is – please, anybody that has any information to assist the investigators to please call Bankstown police station or Crime Stoppers.”
Versace’s sister Deanna paid tribute to her “beautiful baby brother” on Tuesday.