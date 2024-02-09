Mourners wait for the arrival of the remains of former Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in Santiago. Photo / AP

Sebastian Pinera, the former president of Chile who died after the helicopter he was piloting crashed into a lake, reportedly gave his life to save his passengers.

Flying conditions were reported to have been poor, with wind and rain, when Pinera, an experienced amateur pilot, took off from a friend's home to cross Lake Ranco, in southern Chile's remote, spectacular wilds.

The trio were unhurt and managed to swim to the shore.

“You jump first, because if I jump with you, the helicopter will fall on top of you,” the 74-year-old billionaire shouted in his final moments on Tuesday, according to Karla Rubilar, a former minister in Piñera’s 2018-22 government.

By delaying his escape, the former president may have saved his companions, added Rubilar, who said she had spoken with Magdalena.

Rubilar added that the selflessness shown by Piñera in his final moments was typical of him. “That is who he was and that is why we are here now with our heart torn in two,” she told Chilean TV channel Canal 24.

Police divers subsequently found Piñera’s body beside the mangled helicopter on the Patagonian lakebed 23m below the surface.

An autopsy concluded he died from drowning. The findings also refuted suggestions he may have had a heart attack while piloting the aircraft.

He is reported to have wanted lunch at his summer house, which was an hour’s drive away around the lake but just seven minutes by helicopter.