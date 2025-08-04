Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Chile’s El Teniente mine collapse leaves five miners dead

AFP
Quick Read

El Teniente mine collapse in Chile kills five as final body recovered on Sunday. Photo / Getty Images

El Teniente mine collapse in Chile kills five as final body recovered on Sunday. Photo / Getty Images

A rescue operation in Chile at the world’s largest underground copper mine ended on Sunday with no survivors, as the body of a fifth missing miner was found days after a tunnel collapsed, officials said.

“Today we finally found [dead] the last of the missing workers,” Aquiles Cubillos, prosecutor for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save