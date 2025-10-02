“The search effort has also been bolstered by police cadets, SES volunteers, trail bike and ATV teams, drones, a traditional Aboriginal tracker, and a large number of dedicated community and family members,” a spokesperson said.

Yorke Mid North Superintendent Mark Syrus told ABC Radio Adelaide yesterday that the “prominent” footprint was found on Tuesday afternoon, about 500m from the property’s homestead.

“We’ve positively identified that it’s a child’s footprint,” Syrus said.

A child's footprint matching August's boots was found, prompting involvement from the Australian Defence Force and a skilled tracker. Photo / Supplied, SA Police

“It’s a very similar boot pattern to what Gus was wearing when he went missing.”

He said a local tracker with a deep understanding of the terrain had been brought in to follow the trail.

“This person is very experienced [and] he’s got a very good connection with the country – he came up yesterday, he assisted us in the search and he’ll continue on today.”

Despite the breakthrough, police have begun preparing the family for the possibility of tragic news.

“Gus has now been missing for into the fifth day – 84 hours – and a young boy without food, water, shelter for that period of time, it’s going to be pretty tough on that little lad,” Syrus said.

“We always hold out hope that he’s a tough lad and he’s crawled under a bush and he’s still alive, but we’re just preparing the family for the fact that we may be moving from a search effort to a recovery.”

Speaking to the Adelaide Advertiser, Aaron Stewart, who has previously assisted police in Outback rescues, said the tracker should have been called in earlier.

“Police do it in a formula, which takes time,” he said.

“And in the bush, the heat, the flies, the wind, don’t wait for no one.”

He said a good tracker took all things into consideration, including “wind changes, weather, and all the different elements”.

More than 100 people are involved in the search, including police, SES volunteers, mounted units, water operations officers, drones, helicopters and local community members on dirt bikes and ATVs.

Volunteers and police have been combing the expansive outback property in the search for 4-year-old Gus. Photo / Supplied, SA Police

Syrus said the community response had been extraordinary.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for Gus’ family, and we are doing everything we can to bring him home,” he said.

“The response from the local community has been extraordinary, and we are deeply grateful for the tireless efforts of all involved.”

Gus’s devastated family released a statement through police on Tuesday, describing their pain and gratitude.

“We are devastated by the disappearance of our beloved Gus on Saturday afternoon. This has come as a shock to our family and friends, and we are struggling to comprehend what has happened,” the statement said.

“Gus’ absence is felt in all of us, and we miss him more than words can express. Our hearts are aching, and we are holding onto hope that he will be found and returned to us safely.

“We are incredibly grateful to the South Australia Police, emergency services and the many organisations and community members, neighbours and friends who have come together to help find Gus.”

