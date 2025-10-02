A 4-year-old boy, August, has been missing in South Australia's Mid North for five days. Photo / Supplied, SA Police
A skilled tracker and the Australian Defence Force have been called in to assist police after a child’s footprint was found in the search for a 4-year-old boy, who has been missing in South Australia’s remote Mid North for five days.
August, also known as “Gus”, was last seen playingin sand at his family’s sheep station, about 40km south of Yunta, at about 5pm local time on Saturday.
His disappearance has sparked an enormous search effort involving dozens of police, volunteers, and rescue teams scouring the surrounding countryside and nearby waterways.
Forty-eight ADF personnel will join the efforts to locate the boy.
They joined the search at 8am on Thursday and are expected to assist police with the ground searches in the coming days, South Australia Police said.
“The search effort has also been bolstered by police cadets, SES volunteers, trail bike and ATV teams, drones, a traditional Aboriginal tracker, and a large number of dedicated community and family members,” a spokesperson said.
Yorke Mid North Superintendent Mark Syrus told ABC Radio Adelaide yesterday that the “prominent” footprint was found on Tuesday afternoon, about 500m from the property’s homestead.
“We’ve positively identified that it’s a child’s footprint,” Syrus said.
“It’s a very similar boot pattern to what Gus was wearing when he went missing.”
He said a local tracker with a deep understanding of the terrain had been brought in to follow the trail.
“This person is very experienced [and] he’s got a very good connection with the country – he came up yesterday, he assisted us in the search and he’ll continue on today.”
Despite the breakthrough, police have begun preparing the family for the possibility of tragic news.
“Gus has now been missing for into the fifth day – 84 hours – and a young boy without food, water, shelter for that period of time, it’s going to be pretty tough on that little lad,” Syrus said.
“We always hold out hope that he’s a tough lad and he’s crawled under a bush and he’s still alive, but we’re just preparing the family for the fact that we may be moving from a search effort to a recovery.”
Speaking to the Adelaide Advertiser, Aaron Stewart, who has previously assisted police in Outback rescues, said the tracker should have been called in earlier.
“Police do it in a formula, which takes time,” he said.
“And in the bush, the heat, the flies, the wind, don’t wait for no one.”
He said a good tracker took all things into consideration, including “wind changes, weather, and all the different elements”.
More than 100 people are involved in the search, including police, SES volunteers, mounted units, water operations officers, drones, helicopters and local community members on dirt bikes and ATVs.
Syrus said the community response had been extraordinary.
“This is an incredibly difficult time for Gus’ family, and we are doing everything we can to bring him home,” he said.
“The response from the local community has been extraordinary, and we are deeply grateful for the tireless efforts of all involved.”
Gus’s devastated family released a statement through police on Tuesday, describing their pain and gratitude.
“We are devastated by the disappearance of our beloved Gus on Saturday afternoon. This has come as a shock to our family and friends, and we are struggling to comprehend what has happened,” the statement said.