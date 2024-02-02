Police in Colorado are searching for Jesus Dominguez, who was 5 when he was last seen in July 2018, and Yesenia Dominguez, who was 3. The hunt follows the discovery of a child’s body encased in concrete in a storage unit. Photo / AP

A child’s body has been found encased in concrete in a US storage unit and police say they are searching for two other children.

The remains were discovered in Pueblo, 160 kilometres south of Denver, Colorado, on January 10 when the storage unit was being cleared out after the rent wasn’t paid, Sergeant Franklyn Ortega said. The items in the unit included a metal container filled with hardened concrete in which the child’s remains were found.

Police are searching for two children, who would have been 5 and 3 when they were last seen in Pueblo in the northern summer of 2018. Police want to make sure Jesus Dominguez, who would now be 10, and Yesenia Dominguez, who would be 9, are safe.

There had been “no sign, no indication of these children” since July 2018, Ortega said.

Police had talked to their parents and the children had not been reported missing.

The dead child would be named after family had been notified, police said. They did not give any information about the child’s age or when he or she was believed to have died.

Investigators had interviewed two people of interest. Ortega declined to say whether those people were the parents.