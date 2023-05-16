Emergency services worked to free the trapped children on board the bus. Photo / 7 News

Ten children were seriously injured when their school bus flipped onto its side after a crash with a truck in Melbourne, trapping several of the children.

A senior police officer said it was “very lucky” none of the more than 40 primary school children on board had been killed.

Emergency services rushed to Eynesbury on Melbourne’s western fringe about 3.40pm yesterday.

Dozens of paramedics and police personnel worked desperately to free the children from the bus, while bystanders, parents and teachers from the local school comforted others.

Ambulance Victoria says the 10 children were taken to hospital, along with an adult and three other children in a stable condition.

Photos from the scene show dozens of emergency workers freeing those trapped on board through an emergency exit.

Victoria Police Superintendent Michael Cruse said 46 people, including the bus driver, had been on the bus.

Emergency services worked to rescue the children from the bus. Photo / 9 News

He said police believe the bus was trying to turn right before the truck collided with its rear wheel.

A number of children were helped out of the bus by passersby before emergency services arrived.

A mother whose child was on the bus spoke about the horror of having her child involved.

“We raced down here, there was tears and emotion, [my daughter] was frightened, she has scratches, blood on her hands,” Nicole Kirk told 9 News.

“She was more concerned about her friends; she had her seatbelt on and she was fine.

“We are one of the lucky ones.”

Though several children were injured, Cruse said the crash could have been a lot worse.

“It’s very lucky,” he said.

The crashed happened close to Exford Primary School about 3.45pm.

The 49-year-old truck driver stopped at the scene and is helping police with their inquiries.



