Children injured after rollercoaster flies off tracks at UK theme park

A rollercoaster has come off its tracks at Landmark Adventure Park, with emergency crews at the scene. Photo / Twitter / @Spacedoot1

Two children are injured after a rollercoaster came off its tracks at a theme park in the Scottish Highlands, with witnesses describing hearing a loud bang and shouts for help.

The riders were reportedly lifted to safety following the frightening incident.

The two back cars on the Runaway Train came off the rails and were pictured hanging off the side of the ride's runnings.

Video footage shows a fire engine in attendance with firefighters seen inspecting the suspected carriage which has come loose.

The incident at the popular site in Aviemore, Inverness, occurred at 11.30am Thursday local time following "mechanical failure", a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed.

They said two children had suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

A witness said a loud crash was heard followed by people running away from the scene.

"Park was packed, we heard a crash, most people were running away," they wrote.

"We ran over to see if help needed. Last two cars derailed, people lifted off."

Another person at the theme park said he was alerted to the frightening event after hearing "a loud bang and screams" coming from the ride.

Multiple fire and emergency services including three ambulance crews, Basics GPs, the PICT team and a special operations team rushed to the scene.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of specialist resources to assist emergency service partners following reports of a rollercoaster derailment," a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

Investigations are ongoing.

The ride is described as being "family friendly" on the park's website and has a height restriction of 1.1 metres if accompanied by an adult 18 and over - otherwise it is 1.4 metres.