The bodies of a woman, a child and a man have been found at two sites in Sydney. Photo / 123RF

A young child and a woman have been found dead around the corner from a Sydney primary school as police probe links to a third death in a nearby suburb.

The pair were located at a taekwondo centre in Daking St, North Parramatta, on Tuesday about 1pm, police said.

The woman is believed to be aged in her 40s.

The discovery, a few doors from a Catholic primary school, was made after a concern for welfare report was made to police for a man in a Baulkham Hills home.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was found by police in the home on Watkins Rd with fatal injuries.

Homicide squad investigators are treating the two scenes as linked as forensic officers comb the area.

A further link to a separate stabbing in North Parramatta on Monday is being investigated, police said.