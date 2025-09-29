Child protection group disavows Prince Andrew after revelation he met Epstein on charity trip

The NSPCC distanced itself from Prince Andrew after his stay with Jeffrey Epstein while promoting the charity. Photo / Getty Images

The NSPCC has distanced itself from the Duke of York after revelations that he stayed with Jeffrey Epstein while promoting the child protection charity in the United States.

Newly released documents show the Duke visited Epstein in Palm Beach, Florida, while on a taxpayer-funded visit to New York.

The Prince went on the May 2000 trip to promote a £250 million fundraising campaign for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

Yet he appeared to breach royal travel guidelines by breaking off to fly from Teterboro, New Jersey, to Palm Beach on May 12 on the paedophile’s private jet with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, according to the Observer.

Today, a spokesman for the charity said: “Prince Andrew was a patron of the NSPCC Full Stop campaign, which ended in 2009.