Child protection group disavows Prince Andrew after revelation he met Epstein on charity trip

“The NSPCC is appalled at the crimes committed by the now-deceased financier, Jeffrey Epstein.
“The charity would not typically be involved in arranging a Royal family member’s travel or overnight accommodation for an NSPCC event.”
A ledger reportedly records someone referred to only as “Andrew” receiving a $200 massage at Epstein’s Floridian mansion.
The Court Circular states the Duke of York flew to New York on May 11 to attend an NSPCC reception, but the next entry on the official record of the royal family’s duties states that he returned to London on May 15.
He had been helping to raise money for the Full Stop Campaign during the visit.
While it has been more than 15 years since the Duke was an NSPCC patron, the charity had to publicly distance itself from him when he referenced it in his infamous Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.
The Duke said that his connection to the charity meant he “knew what to look for” if children were being abused but “never saw them [signs]” when visiting Epstein.
Elsewhere, sources have indicated that the Duke and Duchess of York will not be welcome at the Royal family’s Christmas celebrations – following another Epstein revelation.
Earlier this month it emerged that the Duchess described Epstein as a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend” in a 2011 email following his conviction for sex offences.
The Telegraph has approached the Duke of York’s office for comment.
