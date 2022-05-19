NSW Police believe the body of slain 9-year-old girl Charlise Mutten was in a barrel in the back of a ute seen at several locations in Sydney. Video / NSW Police

The man awaiting trial for the alleged murder of his partner's young daughter Charlise Mutten is facing new charges of firearm possession and child abuse material.

Justin Stein was charged with the murder over the death of the 9-year-old after her body was found on the banks of the Colo River on January 18.

The little girl had disappeared from her Blue Mountains home, sparking a four-day search of nearby bushland by volunteers and emergency services.

Nine-year-old Charlise Mutten was missing for four days before her body was discovered. Photo / Go Fund Me

Two firearms and ammunition were found in bushland near Mt Wilson during a police search on February 3.

The items were seized and underwent forensic examination.

Homicide detectives attended Silverwater prison on Thursday where Stein is awaiting the trial for the child's alleged murder to lay the new charges.

Justin Stein was charged with the alleged murder after her body was discovered on the banks of the Colo River in January. Photo / NSW Police

He is being charged with possession of unregistered firearms and ammunition, aggravated break and enter and two counts of possession of child abuse material.

The child abuse material is unrelated to Charlise Mutten.

The man is due to appear before Penrith Local Court on Friday.