Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Chicago leaders denounce possible Pentagon plan for military deployment in city

By Praveena Somasundaram, Mariana Alfaro
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

A train leaves Chicago Union Train Station. The Illinois city could become the third in the US to get a military deployment under the Trump Administration. Photo / Getty Images

A train leaves Chicago Union Train Station. The Illinois city could become the third in the US to get a military deployment under the Trump Administration. Photo / Getty Images

City and state leaders pilloried the Trump Administration for planning to home in on Chicago - the third most populous city in the United States - as the next target for a military deployment in the name of addressing crime, immigration, and homelessness.

They called the idea unlawful and unnecessary.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save