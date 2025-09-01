Advertisement
Chicago launches resistance campaign as Trump threatens to send troops

By Jake Spring
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

By mid-August, Chicago saw a 23% decline in violent crime compared with the same period last year, according to Chicago Police Department figures. Photo / Joshua Lott, The Washington Post

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said he is making every effort to stop United States President Donald Trump “from using the military to invade states”, as the Administration threatens to deploy the National Guard to Chicago.

The comments came after Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (Democrat) signed an executive order instructing

