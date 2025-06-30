Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Chess lover introduces game to Malawi’s prisons, schools, and street kids

By Rabson Kondowe
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Susan Namangale plays chess with members of one of the 150 chess clubs she has set up in Malawi, in Nkhotakota, central Malawi. Photo / Amos Gumulira, the New York Times

Susan Namangale plays chess with members of one of the 150 chess clubs she has set up in Malawi, in Nkhotakota, central Malawi. Photo / Amos Gumulira, the New York Times

LILONGWE, Malawi — While most of her teenage schoolmates spent their allowances on snacks and other small treats, Susan Namangale made an unexpected move with the little money she had.

She and a few friends pooled their change to buy two chessboards for their school in Malawi.

“If my mother

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World