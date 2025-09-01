An investigation into the incident is continuing, with a spokesperson for local police indicating they believe an electric bike was used to spin the merry-go-round faster.
Carter’s grieving father said he would “never forget” his son, writing on Facebook that his “heart has been ripped in two”.
“All I can say to people is hold your kids and tell them every day how much you love them, because you never know when they will be gone.”
Supporters of the Carter family have made a GoFundMe page, which has raised £15,078 ($34,595) since August 31.
A similar accident happened in 2018 when a moped was used to spin a merry-go-round in Nottinghamshire.
The BBC reported that 11-year-old Tyler Broome experienced “g-force” like injuries, causing his eyes to fill with blood.
Doctors said Broome was fortunate to have survived the incident.