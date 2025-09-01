Christopher Luxon speaks on the $7.5 billion Amazon investment in New Zealand

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after his friend was killed falling from a playground merry-go-round.

The Telegraph reports the victim has now been identified as Logan Carter, 12.

Carter was playing with friends at Wharton Recreation Ground on Friday night when he died.

His cause of death is unclear from initial reports.

One of the other boys was taken into custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but has now been released.