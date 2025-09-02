OpenAI plans further safety improvements, including enhanced models for recognising mental distress. Photo / Getty Images

American artificial intelligence firm OpenAI said Tuesday it would add parental controls to its chatbot ChatGPT, a week after an American couple said the system encouraged their teenaged son to kill himself.

“Within the next month, parents will be able to... link their account with their teen’s account” and “control how ChatGPT responds to their teen with age-appropriate model behaviour rules”, the generative AI company said in a blog post.

Parents will also receive notifications from ChatGPT “when the system detects their teen is in a moment of acute distress”, OpenAI added.

The company had trialed a system of parental controls in a late August blog post.

That came one day after a court filing from California parents Matthew and Maria Raine, alleging that ChatGPT provided their 16-year-old son with detailed suicide instructions and encouraged him to put his plans into action.