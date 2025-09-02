The Raines’ case was just the latest in a string that have surfaced in recent months of people being encouraged in delusional or harmful trains of thought by AI chatbots – prompting OpenAI to say it would reduce models’ “sycophancy” towards users.
“We continue to improve how our models recognise and respond to signs of mental and emotional distress,” OpenAI said Tuesday.
The company said it had further plans to improve the safety of its chatbots over the coming three months, including redirecting “some sensitive conversations... to a reasoning model” that puts more computing power into generating a response.
“Our testing shows that reasoning models more consistently follow and apply safety guidelines,” OpenAI said.
-Agence France-Presse