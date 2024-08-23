“Charlise Mutten must have been in great fear until the final fatal shot,” he said.
Stein’s lawyer Carolyn Davenport SC argued a non-parole period above 25 years would still be a significant portion of his life and he would likely spend much of his sentence in some form of isolated protective custody.
“It would be very cruel and unusual punishment to send a 33-year-old man to prison for the rest of his life,” she said.
Charlise had been visiting her mother and Stein over Christmas from the Gold Coast, where she lived with her grandparents, at the time of the murder.
She spent the night of January 11 alone with Stein at a property at Mount Wilson, in the Blue Mountains, while her mother stayed at a caravan at the Riviera Ski Park, about a 90-minute drive away.
Davenport argued Stein hadn’t planned the murder in advance and noted Charlise had chosen to return to Mount Wilson alone with him.
“There was certainly no planning to have this child alone with him,” she said.
“There was no motive that we know of. Something happened that sparked off a reaction by him.”
In a victim impact statement, Mutten said by placing her trust in Stein she had unknowingly put her daughter in harm’s way.
“Charlise just longed for a dad,” the distraught mother said.