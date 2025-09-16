Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Charlie Kirk murder: Tyler Robinson charged with aggravated murder

AFP
2 mins to read

Authorities said Tyler Robinson used a rifle to shoot Kirk with a single bullet to the neck from a rooftop. He was arrested after a 33-hour manhunt. Photo / Getty Images

Authorities said Tyler Robinson used a rifle to shoot Kirk with a single bullet to the neck from a rooftop. He was arrested after a 33-hour manhunt. Photo / Getty Images

The suspect in the murder of prominent US conservative political activist Charlie Kirk has been formally charged with his murder, prosecutors in Utah have announced.

Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot dead last week during a speaking event on a Utah university campus. He was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save