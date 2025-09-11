Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Charlie Kirk killing: Colleges not ready for threats posed by Kirk shooting - experts

Joanna Slater, Susan Svrluga, and Brianna Tucker
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

The scene after shots were fired at an appearance by Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Photo / Getty Images

The scene after shots were fired at an appearance by Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Photo / Getty Images

For Wednesday’s midday event at Utah Valley University, conservative activist Charlie Kirk followed a formula he had used many times on college campuses.

Students flowed into a courtyard for a large outdoor gathering featuring a wide-ranging, sometimes raucous political debate, with security arrangements coordinated in advance between Kirk’s team and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save