Security experts said that the way Kirk was killed – a shot fired from a high-powered rifle from a considerable distance – is the type of danger normally only faced by heads of state and is difficult to prevent without Secret Service-type sweeps.

Charlie Kirk throws hats to the crowd after arriving at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Photo / Getty Images

That kind of heavy security presence, with elements such as entry checks, metal detectors and bag searches, would also run counter to the ideals of American higher education, which strive to keep communal spaces as open to the public as possible.

Colleges and universities will ramp up security planning and precautions after Wednesday’s shooting, said Ed Davis, a former Boston police commissioner who runs his own security consultancy and counts educational institutions as his clients. At the same time, he said, they “don’t want to be an armed camp”.

As of midday Thursday (local time), the manhunt to apprehend the shooter was still under way and the culprit’s identity and motivation remained unknown. Video from the event showed a person running across the roof of a multistorey building overlooking the event site seconds after Kirk was fatally shot.

A handful of metal crowd-control barriers had separated the tent where Kirk spoke from the estimated 3000 attendees, who flowed into a terraced open courtyard without any security checks, three students told The Washington Post.

Utah Valley University Police Chief Jeff Long said six officers were assigned to the event. Some were in the crowd wearing plain clothes, he said, while others were visible in photos before the shooting on an elevated walkway directly behind Kirk’s tent.

“We’re devastated by what happened,” Long told reporters on Wednesday. “You try to get your bases covered and unfortunately today we didn’t.” Long added that he had coordinated arrangements in advance with Kirk’s lead security staffer.

Videos and photographs showed the roof of the building directly behind Kirk was cordoned off and staffed by uniformed officers. There was little security presence immediately apparent beyond Kirk’s immediate vicinity.

The courtyard is surrounded on all sides by higher buildings, featuring tiered roofing in many places accessible to pedestrians and offering clear vantage points into the courtyard.

The event was supposed to be the kickoff for fall-semester campus visits as part of Kirk’s “American Comeback Tour”. Long noted that Kirk’s team has experience organising events across the country. “They’re very comfortable on campuses,” Long said.

People run after shots were fired during an appearance by Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Photo / Getty Images

At least two men in black shirts who appear to be members of Kirk’s private security detail are visible around him in photos from the event. Their primary duty would be to protect Kirk from nearby threats, experts said.

“If somebody drew a handgun or something like that, these guys could hopefully engage the threat,” said Greg Shaffer, a retired FBI special agent and former security director for Turning Point USA, the organisation Kirk founded. “The problem was that this shot came from a distance.”

A countersniper could react to such a threat, Shaffer said, but that would be virtually impossible to arrange through college campus police. “Unless you’re President of the United States, you just don’t get that kind of protection,” he said.

Shaffer provided security for Kirk for seven years until 2022. In that time period, the typical attendance at Kirk’s events swelled from a few hundred into the thousands, Shaffer said.

Kirk often had a five-person security detail during campus events and a security staffer would meet with the campus police chief beforehand to review preparations and emergency evacuation procedures, Shaffer said. Kirk frequently received threats via email and social media, he added, and if they seemed credible, his team would file a police report.

The openness of Wednesday’s event was part of its appeal: the local chapter of Kirk’s organisation posted a video showing potential attendees exactly how to get there from the student centre – by proceeding directly from the humming food court through a double set of doors out to the courtyard. It showed where Kirk would be speaking at the bottom of the bowl-like outdoor area marked with a red arrow.

On Wednesday, as Kirk fielded a question about mass shootings, there came a moment of terrifying violence. In videos posted on social media, students in the crowd – a generation that grew up with school lockdown drills and run-hide-fight messaging – fled.

S. Daniel Carter, a campus security consultant, rejected the idea that campuses should restrict entry and intensify security checks in response to the shooting.

“The essence of American higher education is the open campus,” Carter said. “We’re not going to lock everything down.”

Carter, who said that his expertise is not in large-event security, said he believes that the only type of security he could imagine being effective in such an open environment would be the scrutiny that the Secret Service brings before a presidential or vice-presidential visit to a campus.

He said, speaking of private security teams who secure venues before a high-profile event, “That’s not something a campus police team would typically do.”

In smaller events at colleges, threats to speakers or events are not uncommon. Sometimes universities cancel speeches out of concern that campus police won’t be able to ensure safety in the event of hostilities. That often sparks controversy, Carter said, and concerns about oppression and violation of the First Amendment.

“An outside event is inherently dangerous,” said Davis, the former Boston police commissioner. “Moving these events inside is probably a very logical thing to do in this environment.”

Wednesday’s shooting, like other shootings, could inflame the national debate over whether people should be allowed to carry weapons on college campuses. State law in Utah changed in May, allowing people 18 and older with a concealed-weapon permit to openly carry a gun on campus.

Samuel Oakford, Aaron Schaffer, Maria Luisa Paul, Praveena Somasundaram and Daniel Wu contributed to this report.

