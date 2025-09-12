Advertisement
Charlie Kirk assassination: New clip shows how suspect escaped

By Megan Palin, Brielle Burns, David Wu
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

The FBI has released new footage showing how Charlie Kirk's suspected killer escaped.

The FBI has shared incredible footage showing how Charlie Kirk’s killer escaped.

The footage shows the suspect running across a roof before jumping off a building onto the lawn below and fleeing across the road.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said authorities were sharing the footage and images of the suspect

