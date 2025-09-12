The FBI has released new footage showing how Charlie Kirk's suspected killer escaped.
The FBI has shared incredible footage showing how Charlie Kirk’s killer escaped.
The footage shows the suspect running across a roof before jumping off a building onto the lawn below and fleeing across the road.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox said authorities were sharing the footage and images of the suspectto “get as much attention as possible so that we can get help from the public in tracking down this evil human being”.
Shoe impressions, a forearm imprint and a palm print were collected from the rooftop, authorities said.
“He’s an animal, total animal, and hopefully they’ll have him, and they’ll get him.
“What he did is disgraceful.
“Charlie Kirk was a great person, a great man, great in every way, especially with youth. And what he did, what this man did, was disgraceful. So hopefully we’ll have him, and we will deal with him very appropriately.”