Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Charlie Kirk assassination: Hopes for a fast capture of shooter fade after FBI director backtracks

By Glenn Thrush & Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs
New York Times·
3 mins to read

FBI director Kash Patel announced the release of a man initially thought central to the investigation into Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting. Photo / Getty Images

FBI director Kash Patel announced the release of a man initially thought central to the investigation into Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting. Photo / Getty Images

Hopes for the fast capture of the person who fatally shot right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, United States, evaporated on Thursday when Kash Patel, the FBI director, announced the authorities had released a man he had described as a central subject of a multi-agency search.

“The subject in custody

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save