FBI director Kash Patel announced the release of a man initially thought central to the investigation into Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting. Photo / Getty Images

FBI director Kash Patel announced the release of a man initially thought central to the investigation into Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting. Photo / Getty Images

Hopes for the fast capture of the person who fatally shot right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, United States, evaporated on Thursday when Kash Patel, the FBI director, announced the authorities had released a man he had described as a central subject of a multi-agency search.

“The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement,” Patel wrote on his X account, adding, “our investigation continues”.

Two hours earlier, Patel had stoked expectations of a fast end to the search by congratulating state, local and federal officials for taking into custody “the subject for the horrific shooting today”.

The release of the subject, whose name has not been released by the authorities, capped a day of shock, fear and uncertainty over what officials described as a political assassination, committed in broad daylight in front of thousands of people who had come to participate in a discussion with Kirk, 31, at Utah Valley University.

The backtrack was a source of significant embarrassment for the FBI director on a day when three former FBI agents filed a lawsuit against Patel that portrayed him as a partisan neophyte more interested in social media and swag than the day-to-day operations of the nation’s flagship law enforcement agency.