Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Charlie Kirk and America’s grim routine of shocking acts of political violence

Jess Bidgood
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, speaks at an event in Detroit on June 14, 2024. Kirk was a staunch ally of US President Donald Trump. Photo / Nic Antaya, The New York Times

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, speaks at an event in Detroit on June 14, 2024. Kirk was a staunch ally of US President Donald Trump. Photo / Nic Antaya, The New York Times

The people filming with their phones at Charlie Kirk’s “Prove Me Wrong” event yesterday at Utah Valley University were probably hoping to capture the kind of provocative viral moment that the right-wing youth activist is known for.

Instead, they filmed a shocking act of political violence — the kind

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save