The UK sees its first AI TV host as Channel 4 explores AI’s workplace impact. Photo / 123RF

A British television channel became the latest from around the world to use an artificial intelligence (AI) presenter, in a programme airing today about the emergent technology’s growing impact.

Channel 4 said it opted for an AI-generated host for the latest episode in its long-running current affairs series, Dispatches, to raise a wider question about trust and authenticity in the digital age.

The publicly owned, privately funded channel claimed the stunt was a first for British TV.

“The use of an AI presenter is not something we will be making a habit of at Channel 4,” its head of news and current affairs Louisa Compton said in a statement.

“Instead our focus in news and current affairs is on premium, fact-checked, duly impartial and trusted journalism – something AI is not capable of doing.