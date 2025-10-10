Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Ceasefire triggers Gaza handover plan under Trump’s 20‑point peace deal

Paul Nuki
Daily Telegraph UK·
5 mins to read

Prominent Palestinians have been tapped to run Gaza under the peace plan led by US President Donald Trump. Photo / John Wessels, AFP

Prominent Palestinians have been tapped to run Gaza under the peace plan led by US President Donald Trump. Photo / John Wessels, AFP

Prominent Palestinians from around the world have been lined up to help run Gaza after Hamas’ promised disarmament and Israel’s withdrawal, the Telegraph understands.

A senior source with detailed knowledge of the US-led preparations to stabilise Gaza said “a whole group” of candidates had been identified from Gaza and its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save