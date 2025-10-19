Afghan relatives and mourners carry the coffin of a victim, killed in aerial strikes by Pakistan, during a funeral ceremony at the Urgun district of Paktika province on October 18, 2025. Photo / AFP

Afghan relatives and mourners carry the coffin of a victim, killed in aerial strikes by Pakistan, during a funeral ceremony at the Urgun district of Paktika province on October 18, 2025. Photo / AFP

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an “immediate ceasefire” at talks in Doha, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said, after at least 10 Afghans were killed in Pakistani airstrikes that broke an earlier truce.

Kabul had accused Islamabad of violating a 48-hour ceasefire, which briefly put a stop to nearly a week of cross-border clashes that killed dozens of troops and civilians on both sides.

Security sources in Islamabad said the strikes in the Afghan border areas targeted a militant group linked to the Pakistani Taliban, in retaliation for an attack on Pakistani paramilitary troops.

After talks in Doha on Saturday (local time) mediated by Qatar and Turkey to ease tensions, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said “the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries”.

The two sides also agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation, the Foreign Ministry added.