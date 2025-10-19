After attending the talks in Doha, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that a ceasefire agreement had been reached and said the two sides would meet again in Istanbul on October 25.
“Terrorism on Pakistani soil conducted from Afghanistan will immediately stop. Both neighbouring countries will respect each other’s sovereignty,” Asif said on social media.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry had earlier said the talks in Doha aimed to “end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border”.
Islamabad’s delegation also included intelligence chief General Asim Malik, state TV reported.
The Afghan delegation was headed by defence chief Mohammad Yaqoob, the Taliban Defence Ministry said on social media.
‘Still afraid’
Security issues are at the heart of the tensions, with Pakistan accusing Afghanistan of sheltering militant groups led by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – a claim Kabul denies.
The cross-border violence flared on October 11 (local time), days after explosions rocked Kabul during an unprecedented visit by the Taliban’s Foreign Minister Amir Muttaqi to India, Pakistan’s rival.
The Taliban then launched a deadly offensive along parts of its southern border with Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to vow a strong response.
Before the talks, a senior Taliban official told AFP that Pakistan had bombed three locations in Paktika province late on Friday (local time) and warned that Kabul would retaliate.
A hospital official in Paktika told AFP that 10 civilians, including two children, were killed and 12 others wounded. Three cricket players were among the dead.
Zabihullah, the Taliban spokesman, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that their forces had been ordered to hold fire “to maintain the dignity and integrity of its negotiating team”.
Saadullah Torjan, a minister in Spin Boldak in Afghanistan’s south, said: “For now, the situation is returning to normal.”
“But there is still a state of war and people are afraid.”
