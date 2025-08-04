The CCTV footage was released by Victoria's Supreme Court and shows Patterson arriving at the Koonwarra Transfer Station on August 2, 2023.

Footage of the moment triple-killer Erin Patterson dumped her dehydrator at a local tip has been released by Victoria’s Supreme Court.

The 47-second CCTV footage captures Patterson arriving at the Koonwarra Transfer Station on the morning of August 2, 2023, in her red MG SUV and carry the black bulky item directly into a shed.

The 50-year-old mother of two was found guilty last month of murdering three of her husband Simon Patterson’s relatives, and the attempted murder of a fourth, with a poisoned beef wellington just days earlier on July 29.

Simon’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson died from death cap mushroom poisoning in the week following the lunch, while Heather’s husband, Ian Wilkinson, survived.

During Patterson’s trial, the jury was shown the footage as police described locating the Sunbeam Food Lab dehydrator in the tip’s e-waste bin on August 4.