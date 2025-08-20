Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Catastrophic’: People flee neighbourhoods after plan to conquer Gaza City approved

By Alice Chancellor
AFP·
4 mins to read

Smoke billows after an Israeli strike in the northern Gaza Strip, a result of Israel's approved plan to conquer Gaza City. Photo / Bashar Taleb, AFP

Smoke billows after an Israeli strike in the northern Gaza Strip, a result of Israel's approved plan to conquer Gaza City. Photo / Bashar Taleb, AFP

Israel’s Defence Minister has approved a plan for the conquest of Gaza City and authorised the call-up of around 60,000 reservists, piling pressure on Hamas as mediators push for a ceasefire.

Defence Minister Israel Katz’s move came as mediators awaited an official Israeli response on their latest proposal in ceasefire

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save