The situation in Gaza City has been described as "catastrophic", with large numbers of Palestinians fleeing east. Photo / Bashar Taleb, AFP

One resident, Anis Daloul, 64, said the Israeli military had “destroyed most of the buildings in Zeitoun and displaced thousands of people”.

Israel’s security cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the plan to conquer Gaza City in early August, sparking fears it would worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

According to Israeli media reports, Netanyahu has not yet called a security cabinet meeting to discuss any response to the latest truce proposal.

Permanent war

Netanyahu has come under growing pressure at home and abroad to end the war, with the German government saying that it “rejects the escalation” of Israel’s campaign.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under pressure to end the war but has yet to publicly comment on the truce plan. Photo / Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron said the offensive “can only lead to a complete disaster for both peoples”, warning it would “drag the region into a permanent war”.

Katz’s approval of plans to conquer Gaza City came days after Hamas said it had accepted the latest proposal from mediators for a ceasefire to halt almost two years of devastating war.

Sources from Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad told AFP that the proposal envisages the release of 10 hostages and 18 bodies from Gaza.

The remaining captives would be released in a second exchange within the 60-day period, during which negotiations for a permanent ceasefire would take place, the sources said.

Israel and Hamas have held on-off indirect negotiations throughout the war, resulting in two short truces during which Israeli hostages were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Of the 251 hostages taken during Hamas’ October 2023 attack that triggered the war, 49 are still in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

Qatar, one of the mediators in the talks, said the latest proposal was “almost identical” to an earlier version agreed by Israel.

Netanyahu has yet to publicly comment on the truce plan, but said last week that his country would accept “an agreement in which all the hostages are released at once and according to our conditions for ending the war”.

Gradual operation

An Israeli military official told journalists this week that the new phase of combat would involve “a gradual precise and targeted operation in and around Gaza City”, including some areas where forces had not previously operated.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes and fire killed at least 25 people across the territory on Wednesday.

When contacted by AFP, the Israeli military asked for coordinates and specific timeframes to comment on the reports, but said it would look into reports of eight people killed by Israeli fire near an aid site in the centre of Gaza.

Israeli military official confirms 'a gradual precise and targeted' approach in and around Gaza City. Photo / Bashar Taleb, AFP

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties accessing swathes of the Palestinian territory mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency or the Israeli military.

The Israeli military said it killed 10 Hamas militants in southern Gaza on Wednesday while repelling an attack by the armed wing of the Islamist group, which claimed it killed several Israeli soldiers.

Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel’s offensive has killed at least 62,122 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, which the United Nations considers reliable.

In the West Bank, Israel on Wednesday approved a major settlement project in an area that the international community has warned threatens the viability of a future Palestinian state.

The Palestinian Authority swiftly condemned the approval “in the strongest terms”, saying it entrenched division in the territory.

-Agence France-Presse