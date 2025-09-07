Advertisement
‘Cat-and-mouse game’ - when it comes to spotting fake receipts, it’s AI vs AI

By Sarah Kessler
New York Times·
4 mins to read

AI-generated receipts. Software companies that audit expense reports are adding a new arsenal of capabilities to try to detect receipts that have been created using AI chatbots. Photo / The New York Times

It wasn’t long after ChatGPT began generating realistic images that Anant Kale started seeing posts on social media that explained how it could be used to generate a pretty convincing fake receipt.

That was, he recognised, his problem.

As the chief executive of AppZen, a software used by finance teams

