Ventura continued answering questions through tears as Johnson asked her how many times Combs pressured her to participate in a “freak-off” while she had a urinary tract infection.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has made graphic claims about the physical toll of his “freak off” parties. Photo / Getty Images

“Frequently,” she responded.

When asked how she felt about getting beaten by Combs during the sex marathons, Ventura responded: “Worthless. Um, just like dirt. Like, it didn’t matter to him. Like I was nothing. Absolutely nothing.”

Earlier, Ventura confirmed she received a phone call from her then partner and now husband during the evening when she last had sex with Combs.

She didn’t answer the FaceTime call from Alex Fine, who would be the father of her two, and soon to be three, children.

Fine later found out about the ignored call and allegedly punched a wall when Ventura said Combs had raped her.

Diddy and Cassie were in a relationship. Picture / Instagram

On Friday (local time), the New York jury in the Combs trial also heard shocking audio of Ventura threatening to kill a man she thought might have had video of her at one of Combs’ infamous “freak off” sex parties. And a famous singer’s name came up in the Manhattan courtroom.

Combs is charged with transportation to engage in prostitution, sex trafficking and racketeering. He could face life in jail for just the racketeering charge. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Ventura entered her fifth day of testimony and third day of cross-examination by Combs’ lawyers.

US Government prosecutors on Friday said the long cross-examination of Ventura, who is eight-and-a-half months pregnant, runs the risk that she could go into labour and that could mean a mistrial.

Judge Arun Subramanian said the defence questions should wrap up on Friday, which it finally did, allowing the prosecution to ask follow-up questions.

Famous name

On Friday, Combs’ lawyer Anna Estevao put it to Ventura that the singer regularly took her phone off her, to which she agreed.

One of those times, Estevao said was when he “suspected you of dancing with Chris Brown”.

“I don’t remember what happened on that occasion,” Ventura said. “Apart from not dancing with Chris Brown”.

Brown pleaded guilty to beating his ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. This week in the UK, he has been accused of attacking a music producer with a bottle at a nightclub.

Defence tries to undercut rape claims

The defence spent much of Friday seemingly trying to pick holes in Ventura’s rape allegation against Combs, which she said happened in 2018 after the pair had a “closure conversation” about their 11-year relationship.

However, the defence stated that Ventura had been unclear about the timing of the alleged attack, telling lawyers that it occurred in both August and September of that year.

The court was shown Ventura’s texts to Combs from late August, potentially after one possible date of the alleged rape. A message from Ventura said “hit me when you can” with a love heart emoji.

Combs also messaged her saying, “I know I look bad to you. I could tell I didn’t turn you on yesterday. I fell off”.

In September, the couple broke up, but no message mentioned the alleged assault as a reason.

Instead, Ventura told Combs the break-up was due to a picture she saw of him with another woman.

“I just don’t trust anymore,” she wrote in a text. “That last shot put the nail in the coffin”.

“You took care of me materialistically, not where I needed it. I needed you to love me and put me first.”

Estevao said to Ventura: “You don’t say anything to the effect of ‘the last time we saw each other you raped me?’”

“Right”, said Ventura, who added he was trying to “keep the peace”.

New partner calls during last evening of sex

Ventura has already said she has sex with Combs one more time after the alleged rape because, she said, she couldn’t turn off her feelings for him.

That occurred on September 27, 2018, after a friend’s birthday party. At the time, the pair had just broken up.

Estevao asked if Ventura received a FaceTime call from Alex Fine, who she had been dating at the time and who is now her husband. She replied she had, and Combs had noticed who was calling.

Cassie Ventura's husband Alex Fine. Photo / Getty Images

“Was the (call) in the middle of sex?” asked Estevao.

Ventura said she didn’t know, but she agreed she had slept with Combs while she was seeing Fine.

Her now husband later found out where she was when he called her. Ventura said that he punched a wall when he told her about her rape claims against Combs.

Later, audio was played in court of a heated argument between Ventura and an acquaintance of Combs. She suspected him of having a video of her having sex at a freak-off.

Ventura said both she and Combs were worried about freak-off footage becoming public.

She said in any such instances, Combs would “take care of it”.