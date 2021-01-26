Carer jailed after caught on camera abusing dementia pensioner

Jenny Dady, 29, has been jailed for six months after footage revealed her inflicting a catalogue of abuse against a vulnerable elderly woman in her care. Photo / Norfolk Police

Warning: Disturbing content

A cruel UK carer has been jailed after she was caught on camera abusing a dementia-suffering patient multiple times in her own home.

The daughter of 69-year-old Liz Youngs suspected something was wrong after discovering bruises and blisters over her mum.

So she activated the CCTV camera in her mum's room at their home - and what she discovered left her heartbroken and furious.

In the video, Youngs' carer, 29-year-old Jenny Dady was seen pulling the dementia sufferer's hair as well as pulling her to her feet by her nose.

Youngs, who had limited mobility, was left sitting naked in a metal-framed chair in the corner of the room for 30 minutes after a shower, and was seen roughly shoving food into the woman's mouth while digging her knuckles into her face.

On one occasion Dady brought her dog along during a visit and allowed the dog to scratch Youngs' legs, leaving her with deep cuts.

Dady also verbally abused the 69-year-old.

The appalling video, released by Norfolk Police with the permission of Liz's family, shows Dady roughly handling the visibly distressed pensioner.

The footage made Youngs' daughter, Corrina Cunningham, feel "physically sick".

Cunningham, who had been living with her mum in Barford, Norfolk, said: "I was mortified when I found out this had been happening.

Jenny Dady was meant to be caring for vulnerable Liz Youngs before the pensioner tragically died. Photo / Norfolk Police

"I found it really difficult to watch the footage, it made me feel physically sick.

"I felt guilty for not being able to protect her when she needed it and that this had happened under our own roof."

Authorities reviewed the footage in November and by December 2020, Dady pleaded guilty to ill-treatment or neglect of a person who lacks capacity.

She was jailed for six months and ordered to pay the victim £122 ($230).

Tragically, Youngs passed away before the case was finished, which Cunningham said made the abuse "so much harder to cope with".

"We trusted Jenny and thought she genuinely cared for mum but she betrayed this trust in the worst possible way.

"I couldn't bear the thought of Jenny being in a position to care for other people's loved ones and abuse them in the way she did my mum."

The lead investigator, Detective Constable Gemma Weeks, was also disgusted in Dady's actions.

"Dady was in a position of trust and left to care for an extremely vulnerable woman who had no means of protecting herself or raising the alarm to relatives," the detective said.

"She abused this trust."