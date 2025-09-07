King Charles and Queen Camilla last July at Windsor, England. Photo / Getty Images

A British cardiologist suggested without evidence today that Covid-19 vaccines might have been a factor in the cancer suffered by members of the British royal family, drawing swift condemnation from the Government, health experts, and cancer support groups.

Dr Aseem Malhotra made the claim during a speech at the annual conference of Reform UK, the anti-immigration party led by Nigel Farage — which distanced itself from his remarks after they provoked an outcry.

Malhotra said at the event that he had been told by a professor of oncology that “he thinks it’s highly likely that the Covid vaccines have been a factor, a significant factor, in the cancer of members of the royal family”.

The British Government quickly denounced the claim as dangerous to public health.

“When we are seeing falling numbers of parents getting their children vaccinated, and a resurgence of disease we had previously eradicated, it is shockingly irresponsible for Nigel Farage to give a platform to these poisonous lies,” Health Secretary Wes Streeting said.