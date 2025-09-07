“Farage should apologise and sever all ties with this dangerous extremism.”
Health charities also attacked the comments.
“There is no good evidence of a link between the Covid-19 vaccine and cancer risk,” the group Cancer Research said.
“The vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect against the infection and prevent serious symptoms.”
Later, Farage’s party distanced itself from Malhotra’s comments, without criticising him directly.
“Dr Aseem Malhotra is a guest speaker with his own opinions who has an advisory role in the United States Government,” the party said in a statement.
“Reform UK does not endorse what he said but does believe in free speech.”
King Charles III announced in February 2024 that he had received a diagnosis for an undisclosed form of cancer.
He resumed royal duties in May that year and has attended many high-profile events since then.
And in March 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced a cancer diagnosis in a pre-recorded video broadcast. She, too, has since resumed public duties.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the doctor’s remarks.
The oncologist Malhotra said he had spoken to, Angus Dalgleish, is a professor of oncology at St George’s, University of London, who has also spoken sceptically about Covid-19 vaccines.
Dalgleish did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Written by: Stephen Castle
©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES