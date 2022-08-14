Grainy video posted to Facebook shows a man being detained by police inside the airport. Photo / Supplied

Grainy video posted to Facebook shows a man being detained by police inside the airport. Photo / Supplied

A man is in custody while Canberra airport has been evacuated after what is understood to have been a shooting.

Early reports indicate gunshots were fired outside the security checkpoint in the main terminal building about 3.30pm NZ time.

The Australian Federal Police have since arrested one person, with social media footage showing a man being handcuffed and detained by officers.

Officers have also recovered a firearm.

"CCTV has been reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for this incident," ACT Policing said in a statement.

OK yes, apparently gunfire. We are all outside now and police are questioning people about what they saw and heard. They’re checking inside the terminal to make sure it is OK. pic.twitter.com/Dlgwcrr54D — Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) August 14, 2022

The airport was quickly evacuated with hundreds of people standing outside the building.

More than a dozen police vehicles are stationed outside the airport while armed offices guard the outside of the building.

There are no reported injuries.

Unconfirmed reports suggest a man with a revolver shot rounds into the airport windows near the Qantas desk.

It is understood he had not passed through the security checkpoint.

Images posted to social media show bullet holes and smashed glass panels where the gunman allegedly aimed the shots.

Witnesses say the AFP is conducting a security sweep while the airport is evacuated.

Heavy police presence at #canberraairport as everyone evacuated after gunshots heard in the check-in concourse pic.twitter.com/BJBPK6xa6X — Fran Kelly (@frankelly08) August 14, 2022

A Canberra airport spokesperson declined to comment, saying it was a police matter.

No planes are understood to have been diverted, but none have left the airport since the shooting.

See the damage caused to these windows by 3 gunshots fired at Canberra airport near check-in. Airport evacuated and big AFP presence as they sweep the entire terminal and interview the alleged shooter. pic.twitter.com/AdlOf3FWvd — Fran Kelly (@frankelly08) August 14, 2022

Flights that arrived around the time of the shooting have been taxied on the tarmac, according to flight radars.

Police are asking members of the public not to attend the airport in the coming hours, but flights are expected to resume this afternoon.