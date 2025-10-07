The 79-year-old US President has also recently repeated his desire to make Canada “the 51st state”, an issue that caused tensions before Carney’s previous trip.

The Canadian Government said that during Carney’s “working visit”, he sought to restore bilateral relations and discuss “shared priorities in a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the US”.

Unlike other US allies such as Britain and the European Union, Canada has not yet cut a deal for a comprehensive trade agreement with its North American neighbour.

The United States is Canada’s main economic partner, with 75% of Canada’s exports being sold across its southern border. Canada’s GDP declined by 1.5% in the second quarter, adding to the economic pressure.

Trump has already imposed tariffs on lumber, aluminium, steel and automobiles. On Monday, he announced 25% tariffs on heavy trucks starting November 1.

For now, the vast majority of trade remains protected by the USMCA, a free-trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

But the agreement faces renegotiation soon, and Trump has already called for a revision that would favour US industries.

Mark Carney hopes to convince Donald Trump to ease US tariffs that are negatively impacting Canada's economy. Photo / Jim Watson, AFP

‘No choice’

Carney is under major pressure at home to seal a deal.

“Mark Carney has no choice, he must return from Washington with progress,” said Daniel Beland, a political scientist at McGill University in Montreal, pointing to the steel and aluminium tariffs as key areas.

Carney faces particular criticism for making concessions while getting little in return.

At the end of June, Carney cancelled a tax targeting American tech giants under pressure from Trump, who called it outrageous. He also lifted many of the tariffs imposed by the previous Government.

“If you return with excuses, broken promises and photo ops, you will have failed our workers, our businesses and our country,” conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre wrote in an open letter to Carney on Monday.

Carney faces risks, too, as he appears in the Oval Office.

The Canadian safely navigated his first appearance there six months ago, but Trump has previously savaged visiting foreign leaders in the gilded room, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“These meetings can easily go off track, and everything plays out publicly,” said Genevieve Tellier, a political scientist at the University of Ottawa.

Last week, Trump once again brought up the possibility of annexing Canada during a speech to US generals and admirals, referencing the country’s potential participation in a new “Golden Dome” missile shield.

“Canada called me a couple of weeks ago, they want to be part of it,” Trump claimed. “To which I said, well, why don’t you just join our country” and “become the 51st state, and you get it for free”.

- Agence France-Presse