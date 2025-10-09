Marineland, at Niagara Falls, has been at the centre of controversy for years over allegations of animal abuse. Photo / Steve Russell

A Canadian marine park is threatening to euthanise 30 captive beluga whales unless the Government grants it an immediate cash injection.

Marineland, which closed to the public last year, claims it has no choice but to kill the whales now that Canada’s Fisheries Ministry has refused emergency funding. It says it can no longer care for its remaining animals, the New York Times reports.

The aquatic park at Niagara Falls said the fate of the beluga whales would be “a direct consequence of the minister’s decision”.

Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson emphatically rejected Marineland’s demands in her response.

“The fact that Marineland has not planned for a viable alternative, despite raising these whales in captivity for many years, does not place the onus on the Canadian Government to cover your expenses.”