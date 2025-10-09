Advertisement
Canadian marine park threatens to kill 30 beluga whales if funding refused

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Marineland, at Niagara Falls, has been at the centre of controversy for years over allegations of animal abuse. Photo / Steve Russell

A Canadian marine park is threatening to euthanise 30 captive beluga whales unless the Government grants it an immediate cash injection.

Marineland, which closed to the public last year, claims it has no choice but to kill the whales now that Canada’s Fisheries Ministry has refused emergency funding. It says

