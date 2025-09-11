Advertisement
Canadian man falsely named as Charlie Kirk’s shooter on social media

Stuart A. Thompson
New York Times·
4 mins to read

A Toronto retiree was falsely named online as Charlie Kirk’s killer. Photo / Kim Raff, New York Times

Michael Mallinson received a harried call from his daughter shortly after Charlie Kirk, the right-wing influencer, was shot in Utah on Wednesday.

She said that his photo was circulating online and that he had been identified – falsely – as the shooter.

In a phone interview on Wednesday (United States

