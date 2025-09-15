Several locals witnessed the hijinks and expressed their disbelief that Lincoln was being arrested for the incident.

Summer Caron said she was surprised to see Lincoln being handcuffed by the officers, describing her reaction as “you’re really arresting him for driving a kid’s Jeep?”

The sentiment was shared by other onlookers, who said Lincoln didn’t appear to be speeding and was driving close to the footpath.

But the Royal Canadian Mounted Police defended the arrest on a point of law, noting the toy’s lack of insurance was enough to pull Lincoln over, let alone the other offences.

In a Facebook post, the Prince George department wrote “if it has a motor, you’d better be sober”.

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee also affirmed Lincoln’s joyride was, in fact, illegal.

“You are required to have a driver’s licence in British Columbia if you’re operating any motorised vehicle on the roadway,” she said.

“That includes Barbie cars, toy cars, electric skateboards – anything like that. It is required to have a licence and insurance.”

Lincoln said he had complied with police throughout the arrest – aside from taking one last hit of his vape while he was being handcuffed.