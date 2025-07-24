Alex Formenton arrives at the London Courthouse, in London, Ontario, Canada. Photo / Cole Burston, Getty Images via AFP
Five Canadian professional ice hockey players accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2018 have been found not guilty, with the judge ruling the complainant’s account of the alleged offences was not credible.
The case had captured the country’s attention, and raised concern about broader issues in the culture ofice hockey, Canada’s cherished national sport.
Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, Carter Hart and Callan Foote stood trial over allegations they assaulted the woman in a hotel room following a celebration for a national men’s junior team in the Canadian city of London.
All denied wrongdoing, claiming the woman – whose identity is protected – was an active and willing participant in a series of sex acts.
Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia read out her detailed decision in front of a packed London court, following one of the most closely-watched trials in recent Canadian history.
The judge also found the woman had significant gaps in her memory, “and she filled those gaps with assumptions”.
The woman cited alcohol consumption when asked to explain certain behaviour but, in the judge’s view, she “exaggerated her intoxication when confronted with inconsistencies” in her account.
Consent videos
An initial police investigation into the allegations produced no charges.
Subsequent media probes revealed Hockey Canada, a governing body, used funds from subscription fees paid by ordinary families for a CAD$3.55 million ($4.3m) out-of-court settlement with the woman, forcing the resignation of Hockey Canada’s leadership.
Hockey Canada conducted its own probe to assess whether the players violated any professional conduct standards.
Amid public uproar, London police reopened the case and brought charges against the players last year.