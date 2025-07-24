She opened the hearing by declaring that she did “not find the evidence of [the complainant] to be either credible or reliable”, and that prosecutors had failed to prove their case.

Dillon Dubé leaves the London Courthouse, in London, Ontario, Canada after being acquitted of sexual assault charges. Photo / Cole Burston, Getty Images via AFP

Those declarations prompted gasps in the courtroom and embraces among the families of the accused, public broadcaster CBC reported.

Some five hours later, Carroccia announced not guilty verdicts for each of the defendants.

“I find as a fact that the complainant did express that she wanted to engage in sexual activity with the men,” she said.

She further ruled there was insufficient evidence to determine that the consent expressed by the complainant “was vitiated by fear”.

Criminal trials in Canada are often decided by a jury, but the case shifted to a judge-only trial after two juries were dismissed.

Multiple investigations

The complainant, 20 at the time, met McLeod at a bar in London before having sex with him.

Michael McLeod (left), arrives at the London Courthouse, in London, Ontario, Canada. Photo / Cole Burston, Getty Images via AFP

That initial encounter was not at issue in the trial, which focused on events that occurred after McLeod messaged a team-wide group chat asking if anyone was interested in a “three-way”.

The court heard the woman engaged in multiple sex acts with the players over a number of hours.

Prosecutors argued the players failed to take steps to ensure her consent.

Defence lawyers said the woman willingly participated and only made the assault allegations after regretting her choices.

In her reasoning for the verdict, the judge said there were “troubling aspects” to how the complainant recalled the events.

Carroccia noted the woman said she was speaking “her truth”, not the truth, “which seemingly blurs the line between what she believes to be true and what is objectively true”.

Carter Hart leaves the London Courthouse, in London, Ontario, Canada after being acquitted of sexual assault charges. Photo / Cole Burston, Getty Images via AFP

The judge also found the woman had significant gaps in her memory, “and she filled those gaps with assumptions”.

The woman cited alcohol consumption when asked to explain certain behaviour but, in the judge’s view, she “exaggerated her intoxication when confronted with inconsistencies” in her account.

Consent videos

An initial police investigation into the allegations produced no charges.

Subsequent media probes revealed Hockey Canada, a governing body, used funds from subscription fees paid by ordinary families for a CAD$3.55 million ($4.3m) out-of-court settlement with the woman, forcing the resignation of Hockey Canada’s leadership.

Hockey Canada conducted its own probe to assess whether the players violated any professional conduct standards.

Amid public uproar, London police reopened the case and brought charges against the players last year.

Legal proceedings have focused on the evolving legal definitions of consent, and the trial addressed videos made by McLeod of the complainant saying she was okay with what happened.

Prosecutors argued the decision to make a video indicated concern the sex was not consensual.

Hart, a former National Hockey League goaltender, testified such videos were common practice among professional athletes.

Legal experts have said the videos were not viable as evidence of consent.

Carroccia made clear she did not assess the videos as evidence of consent, but found they shed light on the woman’s state of mind.

“She was speaking normally. She was smiling. She did not appear to be upset or in distress,” the judge said.

- Agence France-Presse