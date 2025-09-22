Biodiversity in Canada has decreased by 10% since 1970, with hundreds of species facing extinction. Photo / Getty Images

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Biodiversity in Canada has decreased by 10% since 1970, with hundreds of species facing extinction. Photo / Getty Images

Biodiversity in Canada has plunged 10% over the last half century, with hundreds of species facing extinction, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said in a report today.

“On average, every species group included – birds, fish, mammals, and reptiles and amphibians – is trending in the wrong direction,” the WWF said in a statement as it released the 2025 Living Planet report for Canada.

While certain populations, like sea otters, are improving, the conservation group said 52% of all species studied for this year’s Canada report are declining, including the rare snow owl.

“This is the most severe decline we’ve observed since reporting started,” WWF vice-president for Canada, James Snider, wrote.

WWF said that between 1970 and 2022, biodiversity in Canada had decreased by 10%.