Species globally assessed as at-risk of extinction in Canada, such as the North Atlantic right whale and leatherback sea turtle, declined by 43%, according to the report.
Regions such as the boreal forest with lower levels of human presence saw smaller decreases, while habitats in Canada’s grasslands declined 62%.
Last year, WWF reported a global wildlife population decline of 73% since 1970.
Conservation expert Jessica Curie, who worked on the report, told AFP that habitat reduction – largely because of agricultural expansion – “is one of the main drivers of biodiversity loss”.
The report notes Canada’s economic reliance on its vast natural resources, but says conservation needs to be front of mind in management of industrial or infrastructure projects.
One successful example she pointed to was projects reducing shipping noise to protect whale populations off Canada’s west coast.
WWF noted that actions to reverse population loss were already laid out in Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) agreement signed in 2022 at COP 15 in Montreal.
Canada aims to meet those targets by protecting 30% of its lands and oceans and restoring 30% of degraded lands by 2030.
