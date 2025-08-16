The airline had earlier urged customers not to go to the airport if they have a ticket for Air Canada or its lower-cost subsidiary Air Canada Rouge.

It said flights by Air Canada Express, which are operated by a third party, would not be affected by the walkout.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (Cupe), which is representing the workers, said its members would remain on strike until the Government formally issues an order that they return to work.

“Please remember there is only a referral, we are still in a legal position to strike and will continue to do so, we must show the company we are in control of this,” the union’s Air Canada branch wrote on Facebook.

Cupe also slammed the Canadian government’s intervention as “rewarding Air Canada’s refusal to negotiate fairly by giving them exactly what they wanted.”

“This sets a terrible precedent,” it added. “This will only ensure that the unresolved issues will continue to worsen by kicking them down the road.”

Unpaid ground work

In addition to wage increases, the union said it wanted to address uncompensated ground work, including during the boarding process.

Rafael Gomez, who heads the University of Toronto’s Centre for Industrial Relations, told AFP it is “common practice, even around the world” to compensate flight attendants based on time spent in the air.

He said the union had built an effective communication campaign around the issue, creating a public perception of unfairness.

An average passenger, not familiar with common industry practice, could think, “‘I’m waiting to board the plane and there’s a flight attendant helping me, but they’re technically not being paid for that work,’” he said before the strike began.

“That’s a very good issue to highlight,” Gomez said, adding that gains made by Air Canada employees could affected other carriers.

Air Canada detailed its latest offer in a Thursday statement, specifying that under the terms, a senior flight attendant would on average make CAN$87,000 ($106,000) by 2027.

Cupe has described Air Canada’s offers as “below inflation [and] below market value”.

The union has also rejected requests from the federal government and Air Canada to resolve outstanding issues through independent arbitration.

Canada’s economy, though showing resilience, has begun feeling the effects of US President Donald Trump’s trade war, with his tariffs hitting crucial sectors like auto, aluminium and steel.

Before the strike began, the Business Council of Canada warned an Air Canada work stoppage could add further pain.

“At a time when Canada is dealing with unprecedented pressures on our critical economic supply chains, the disruption of national air passenger travel and cargo transport services would cause immediate and extensive harm to all Canadians,” it said.

- Agence France-Presse