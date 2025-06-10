Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Canada has already surpassed a year’s worth of charred land from wildfires

Washington Post
4 mins to read

Wildfires are burning across a belt of Canada's land. File Photo / supplied

Wildfires are burning across a belt of Canada's land. File Photo / supplied

Wildfires across Canada are devouring land at a pace unseen in any year other than the historic 2023 season.

With more than 3.15 million hectares burned, according to Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre data, the season has already raced past the annual average, even when including the past two major

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World