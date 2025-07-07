Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Camp Mystic flood: Texas disaster claims nearly 80 lives, many children

By Praveena Somasundaram, Arelis R. Hernández, Brady Dennis, and Eva Ruth Moravec
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Search and recovery workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding near Camp Mystic on July 6 in Hunt, Texas. Photo / Getty Images

Search and recovery workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding near Camp Mystic on July 6 in Hunt, Texas. Photo / Getty Images

Eight-year-olds Sarah Marsh and Renee Smajstrla, with hundreds of other girls, descended on Camp Mystic, ready to fish, play games, exchange bracelets, and make lifelong friendships.

They were nestled among the oak and cypress trees in Texas Hill Country on Friday, when torrential rain raised the Guadalupe River and floodwater

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World