Cambodia and Thailand will meet in Phnom Penh on Saturday to discuss a border dispute, which has a history of violence. Photo / Getty Images

Cambodia and Thailand will meet in Phnom Penh on Saturday to discuss a border dispute, which has a history of violence. Photo / Getty Images

Cambodia ordered its troops to stay on “full alert” Friday in its ongoing border spat with Thailand, as it ordered television stations and cinemas to stop showing Thai dramas.

On the eve of a meeting between the two sides aimed at defusing tensions after deadly clashes last month, Cambodia shut off internet connections routed through Thailand, leaving some users complaining of slow speeds.

Violence flared on May 28 in an area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of Cambodia, Thailand and Laos meet, with one Cambodian soldier killed.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said in a Facebook post on Thursday night that Cambodia was disconnecting all internet bandwidth from Thailand.

Influential former leader Hun Sen – Hun Manet’s father – on Friday morning urged the Government to halt “imports of Thai goods into the Cambodian market” in the event that Thailand refused to lift restrictions imposed on border checkpoints in recent days, and told troops to be on alert.