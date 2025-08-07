“This timely intervention, which averted a potentially devastating conflict, was vital in preventing great loss of lives and paved the pay towards the restoration of peace.”
The Norwegian Nobel Committee does not publish the list of nominees for the prize.
However, a list of candidates is set by January 31 and the announcement is generally made the following October.
Tens of thousands of people can offer a nomination to the Nobel committee, including politicians, ministers, certain university professors, former laureates and members of the committee themselves.
Mentioning the prestigious award has become a sign of diplomatic goodwill for some foreign leaders towards Trump, who has touted his deal-making credentials as a broker of global peace.
Trump has already been nominated for the prize by Pakistan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Cambodia and Thailand were both facing eye-watering US tariffs on their exports when Trump intervened in the conflict, the deadliest to consume their border region in more than a decade.
They secured reduced levies of 19% last week, avoiding the high 36% rate he had threatened both with.
-Agence France-Presse