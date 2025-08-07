Advertisement
Cambodia PM nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize after ceasefire

AFP
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for ending border clashes with Thailand. Photo / Win McNamee, AFP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister has said he nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting the US President with “visionary and innovative diplomacy” that ended border clashes with Thailand.

Five days of hostilities between Cambodia and Thailand killed at least 43 people last month as a territorial dispute boiled over

