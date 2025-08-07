Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for ending border clashes with Thailand. Photo / Win McNamee, AFP

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for ending border clashes with Thailand. Photo / Win McNamee, AFP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister has said he nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting the US President with “visionary and innovative diplomacy” that ended border clashes with Thailand.

Five days of hostilities between Cambodia and Thailand killed at least 43 people last month as a territorial dispute boiled over into cross-border combat.

A truce began last week after phone calls from Trump, as well as mediation from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim – chair of the Asean regional bloc – and a delegation of Chinese negotiators.

A letter from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet addressed to the Norwegian Nobel Committee said he wished to nominate Trump “in recognition of his historic contributions in advancing world peace”.

“President Trump’s extraordinary statesmanship – marked by his commitment to resolving conflicts and preventing catastrophic wars through visionary and innovative diplomacy – was most recently demonstrated by his decisive role in brokering an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand,” the letter said.