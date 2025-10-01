Advertisement
Call for warnings after woman electrocuted while using plugged-in phone in bath

Lilia Sebouai
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

Ann-Marie O’Gorman's cellphone was attached to an extension cable in her bedroom. Photo / 123rf

A mother-of-three in Ireland died after being electrocuted while charging her phone in the bath, an inquest has heard.

Ann-Marie O’Gorman, 46, from Santry in County Dublin, was pronounced dead at Beaumont Hospital on October 30 last year.

Joe O’Gorman, her widower, told the coroner that he left their shared

