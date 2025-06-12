Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

California Senator Alex Padilla forcibly removed from Homeland Security event

By Maegan Vazquez, Gaya Gupta, and Maeve Reston
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

California Senator Alex Padilla was removed from a Los Angeles news conference by Department of Homeland Security officers. Photo / Getty Images

California Senator Alex Padilla was removed from a Los Angeles news conference by Department of Homeland Security officers. Photo / Getty Images

California Senator Alex Padilla (Democrat) was forcibly removed today NZT from a news conference held in Los Angeles by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem focused on recent protests in the area against immigration enforcement efforts.

Padilla appeared to disrupt the news conference, which took place at the Los Angeles FBI

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World