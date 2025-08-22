Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

California lawmakers pass first bills to counter Texas in nationwide fight over election maps

By Maeve Reston & Patrick Svitek
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

California State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (second from left), joined by fellow Assembly members, listens to speakers during a meeting of the Assembly at the California State Capitol on August 21 in Sacramento. Photo / Getty Images

California State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (second from left), joined by fellow Assembly members, listens to speakers during a meeting of the Assembly at the California State Capitol on August 21 in Sacramento. Photo / Getty Images

California lawmakers have begun passing a series of bills aimed at drawing new congressional maps, as Democrats try to counter a Republican-driven effort in Texas.

The blue and red states are rejiggering their maps in hopes of creating new US House districts that would give their parties an advantage in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save