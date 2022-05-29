California governor tests positive for Covid-19 following PM visit

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and California Governor Gavin Newsom in San Francisco Botanical Gardens. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who met with Prime Jacinda Ardern in San Francisco yesterday, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The pair met for a joint media conference, held outdoors at the Botanical Garden, to announce a new partnership between the state and New Zealand, on climate change.

Newsom tweeted about his positive result Saturday afternoon (US time).

"This AM, I tested positive for Covid-19 and am currently experiencing mild symptoms. Grateful to be vaccinated & for treatments like Paxlovid," he said.

Newsom said he was following health directives and would be working remotely while he isolates.

Ardern tested positive for Covid-19 about 10 days before she left for the trip and has since been cleared for travel and a visit to the White House.